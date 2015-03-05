By Jim Forsyth
| SAN ANTONIO, March 5
SAN ANTONIO, March 5 Ride-sharing firm Uber
plans to pull its service in San Antonio as of April 1 after the
city council there voted to revise some of the city's
transportation regulations, but not enough for Uber's liking,
the company said on Thursday.
In December, after nearly a year of sometimes heated debate,
San Antonio approved rules that would give smartphone-enabled
ride services the right to compete with regular taxi drivers,
but with regulations largely fashioned by the taxi industry.
San Antonio, the seventh largest U.S. city in terms of
population and with a major convention trade, later rolled back
many of the regulations. But the city council kept some,
including those requiring background and drug checks for
drivers.
"They have just killed thousands of jobs in San Antonio,"
Uber Texas Manager Chris Nakutis said.
Nakutis said Uber, which enlists part time drivers to pick
up passengers who summon them through smart phones, will still
pick up passengers in other parts of Texas, but not in San
Antonio.
Representatives from the taxi industry said the city council
move would help protect public safety.
Mayor Ivy Taylor said the council struck a balance and the
decision to leave San Antonio is up to Uber.
"The conversations we have had with them for the last two
weeks have been very positive, it is only in the last two days
that they have reversed the tone," she said.
The debate in San Antonio has prompted the Texas Legislature
to consider writing statewide regulations to cover
transportation companies, mainly involving how much insurance
the drivers need to carry.
Dallas and Houston in the past several months have approved
Uber and Lyft to operate.
(Writing by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by Lisa Lambert)