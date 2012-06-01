Rielle Hunter, the woman whose affair with John Edwards wrecked both his U.S. presidential ambitions and his good name, will publish a tell-all memoir later this month.

One day after the former U.S. Senator was acquitted on one charge of illegally using almost $1 million in campaign contributions to cover up the affair and the child he fathered, publishers BenBella Books told People magazine that the memoir will hit shelves on June 26.

Called "What Really Happened: John Edwards, Our Daughter, and Me" is billed as giving Hunter's inside story of the affair that Edwards hid for months from his cancer-stricken wife and the American public.

"We are delighted to publish Rielle Hunter's memoir. A lot has been said. But no one has heard the truth of what really happened until now," Glenn Yeffeth, publisher of BenBella Books, told People magazine.

Hunter, 48, was hired as a videographer by Edwards' 2008 presidential campaign. She gave birth to their daughter Frances Quinn Hunter in 2008.

Edwards was acquitted on Thursday of accepting campaign donations to help cover up the affair, and a North Carolina judge declared a mistrial on five other counts after the jury deadlocked on a verdict.

Neither Hunter nor Edwards testified at the six-week trial, but the jury heard tawdry accounts from campaign staff of their relationship and Edwards' attempts to conceal it from his wife Elizabeth, who died of cancer in 2010.

Edwards on Thursday apologized for what he said were his moral wrongdoings but called his child with Hunter "my precious Quinn, who I love more than any of you could ever imagine." A spokeswoman for Hunter said she and Edwards are raising their daughter together.

(Reporting By Jill Serjeant; Editing by Bob Tourtellotte)