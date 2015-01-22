BRIEF-Amgen, Harvard Pilgrim agree to contract for repatha
* Amgen and Harvard Pilgrim agree to first cardiovascular outcomes-based refund contract for repatha (evolocumab)
Jan 22 Rigas Farmaceitiska Fabrika AS
* CAPITAL HOLDING SIA informs that after mandatory takeover bid will own 564,922 Rigas farmaceitiska fabrika ordinary shares - NASDAQ OMX Riga Source text: bit.ly/1yLCMi6 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Roche receives FDA approval for complementary PD-L1 (SP263) biomarker test in Urothelial Carcinoma