BRIEF-Starboard Value LP reports 4.3 percent stake in Brinks Co
* Starboard Value LP reports 4.3 percent stake in Brinks Co as of May 31, 2017
NEW YORK Dec 13 Rigel Pharmaceuticals: * Rigel Pharma shares slumped 25.9 percent to $6.25 and U.S.-listed shares of Astrazeneca fell 2.1 percent to $47.88 in premarket after study results of the rheumatoid arthritis drug fostamatinib
LONDON, June 2 European private equity firm Investindustrial has invited the investment vehicle of Alibaba's founder Jack Ma to submit a joint bid of more than 800 million euros ($900 million) for L'Oreal's The Body Shop, sources familiar with the matter said on Friday, just days before a deadline for final bids.