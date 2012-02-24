* Full-year op profit up 23 pct

* Sees continued strong growth in 2012

LONDON Feb 24 British property website Rightmove posted a 23 percent rise in full-year profit as it said its position as clear market leader helped it benefit from more and more property advertising moving online.

The company on Friday posted underlying operating profit of 69.4 million pounds ($109 million)on revenue 19 percent higher at 97.0 million pounds.

Managing director Ed Williams said: "With further strong growth in 2012, there is every prospect that this will be the year when the property industry's spend on advertising on the internet will exceed that on local newspapers for the first time."

Analysts at Numis said the results, which were slightly ahead of expectations, were a "commendable performance given the lacklustre state of the UK property market".

Rightmove raised its final dividend to 11 pence, from 9 pence a year ago, giving a total payout for the year of 18 pence.