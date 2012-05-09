May 9 British property website company Rightmove
Plc reported a growth in advertising revenue for the
first four months of the year on higher ad rates and increased
traffic.
Rightmove, which runs United Kingdom's number one property
website, also said it was confident of meeting its expectations
for 2012 if the UK housing market doesn't decline significantly.
January-April average revenue per advertiser got a boost
from new advertising products - like Rightmove's local valuation
alert tool - and higher rates, the company said in a statement.
Website traffic rose more than 20 percent.
The London-based company's shares, which have risen over 16
percent since the start of the year, were flat at 1485 pence on
Wednesday morning on the London Stock Exchange.