LONDON, March 1 British property website Rightmove reported a record 26 percent increase in 2012 profit on Monday, as the company continued to squeeze more money from online advertisers.

Rightmove, which owns Britain's most visited property website Rightmove.co.uk and produces research on the housing market, said underlying operating profit in the year to Dec. 31 was 87.5 million pounds ($133 million), up from 69.4 million pounds in 2011.

Full year revenue rose 23 percent to 119.4 million pounds, compared with 97.0 million pounds in the same period in 2011. Analysts had expected revenue for the year to be 116.24 million pounds, according to a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S/ poll.

Average revenue per advertiser was 529 pounds per month, an increase of 19 percent versus 2011.

Rightmove said the majority of growth stemmed from sales of additional advertising profits and increases to membership prices.

Its executives said in a statement that the company had seen an encouraging start to the year, with website traffic up 20 percent on the same period in 2012.

"The outlook for the UK online property advertising market continues to be positive, albeit tempered by a challenging UK housing market," said Chief Executive Ed Williams.

Williams will retire in April and current Financial Director Nick McKittrick will take over his role.

Diluted earnings per share rose 40 percent to 65.7 pence compared with 50.3 pence a year ago, helped by the firm's purchase of 4.5 million shares in 2012.

The company proposed a final dividend of 14 pence, taking the payout for the year to 23 pence, an 28 percent rise versus the year earlier.

Rightmove shares, which have risen almost 20 percent since the start of the year, closed at 1,723 pence on Thursday, valuing the company at 1.78 billion pounds.