August 1 Property listing website operator
Rightmove Plc said profit rose 35 percent for the first
half of the year, boosted by higher revenue from advertisers.
The company, which owns rightmove.co.uk where real estate
agents, new home developers and overseas agents list their
properties, said trading in July continued to be strong.
Pretax profit rose to 38.9 million pounds ($60.95 million)
for January-June from 28.7 million pounds a year earlier.
Revenue grew 23 percent to 57.9 million pounds.
Average revenue per advertiser grew 20 percent to 518 pounds
a month on price rises and sales of additional advertising
products.
Revenue from additional advertising products rose 53 percent
to 17 million pounds.
The company raised its interim dividend by 28 percent to 9
pence per share.
Rightmove's shares, which have risen 17 percent since the
start of the year, were up 2.28 percent at 1526 pence on the
London Stock Exchange on Wednesday.