August 1 Property listing website operator Rightmove Plc said profit rose 35 percent for the first half of the year, boosted by higher revenue from advertisers.

The company, which owns rightmove.co.uk where real estate agents, new home developers and overseas agents list their properties, said trading in July continued to be strong.

Pretax profit rose to 38.9 million pounds ($60.95 million) for January-June from 28.7 million pounds a year earlier.

Revenue grew 23 percent to 57.9 million pounds.

Average revenue per advertiser grew 20 percent to 518 pounds a month on price rises and sales of additional advertising products.

Revenue from additional advertising products rose 53 percent to 17 million pounds.

The company raised its interim dividend by 28 percent to 9 pence per share.

Rightmove's shares, which have risen 17 percent since the start of the year, were up 2.28 percent at 1526 pence on the London Stock Exchange on Wednesday.