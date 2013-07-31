LONDON, July 31 Property listing website
operator Rightmove Plc said underlying operating profit
rose 15 percent for the first half of the year, helped by an
improving housing market and investment in its own technology.
The company, which owns rightmove.co.uk where real estate
agents and home developers list their properties, said on
Wednesday underlying operating profit rose to 49 million pounds
($75 million) for the first six months of the year, on revenue
growth of 16 percent to 67.2 million pounds.
"Traffic to our website and mobile platforms is up over 20
percent on a year ago reflecting our ongoing investment in our
brand and our technology coupled with an improving housing
market," said Chief Executive Nick McKittrick.
The company said the number of its advertisers rose by 3.5
percent to 18,916, while average revenue per advertiser grew 14
percent to 593 pounds per month. The company also raised its
interim dividend by 22 percent to 11 pence per share.
The housing market has seen a strong improvement since the
government launched the first phase of the scheme in April which
offered loans to help Britons purchase new-build properties with
deposits as small as five percent.
Rightmove's shares, which have risen 61 percent since the
start of the year, closed at 2310 pence on Tuesday.