LONDON, July 14 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - International
development banks should ensure their investments do not violate
human rights or risk the lives of the activists who defend them,
a group of global campaigners said on Thursday.
The Coalition on Human Rights in Development, representing
150 human rights and environment groups including Oxfam,
Greenpeace and Bankwatch, signed a petition urging banks and
funders to think about risks to people's rights before approving
projects.
The petition is directed at international financial
institutions including the World Bank and regional banks in
Africa, Asia, Europe and the Americas as well as newer
institutions such as the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank,
and the BRICS New Development Bank.
"International Financial Institutions (IFIs) should also
ensure that their activities do not cause or contribute to human
rights violations, including taking necessary measures to
identify and address human rights risks in all of their
activities," the petition states.
Major development banks have long touted the importance of
public participation for effective development, the
organisations said.
However a growing number of national governments have been
undermining community participation in development by
criminalising the activities of land and human rights activists
and putting restrictions on non-governmental groups.
"Development banks and their member states can't hope to
achieve sustainable development or eliminate poverty if their
investments are contributing to human rights violations or if
those who are meant to benefit from development find themselves
subjected to abuse," said Adam Shapiro, spokesman for the human
rights group Front Line Defenders.
In March, Berta Caceres, a renowned indigenous land and
environment rights defender in Honduras was murdered at her
home. Caceres' colleague, Lesbia Urquia, was found dead with
wounds to her head last week.
Five people have been arrested in connection with Caceres'
murder, including an employee from a company behind a
hydroelectric dam project she helped block. The company said it
had no connection to the killing.
Human Rights Watch has recently documented what it said were
abuses against individuals and communities impacted by projects
financed by the World Bank and its arm for corporate loans, the
International Finance Corporation.
"Those who try to engage in development processes have
suffered threats, harassment, physical assault, or worse," said
Jessica Evans of Human Rights Watch in a statement.
"Development banks have a responsibility to ensure that
their investments don't interfere with human rights, and that
people can participate in or express their opinions about
development projects without fearing for their safety."
In a statement, a World Bank spokesman said the bank's new
rules to protect people and the environment in its investment
projects "enshrine critical human rights principles".
