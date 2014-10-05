DUBAI Oct 5 An international human rights group
on Sunday accused the United Arab Emirates of secretly arresting
10 Libyan citizens and six Emiratis in August and September and
called on authorities in Abu Dhabi to reveal their whereabouts.
The UAE made no official comment on the report but a source
familiar with legal procedures in the country said the
individuals were being held in connection with financing
terrorism and facilitating arms shipments to militants.
Human Rights Watch (HRW) said in a statement the
circumstances surrounding the detentions appeared consistent
with previous cases in which authorities had detained Emirati
citizens associated with a local Islamist group and foreign
nationals with alleged ties to the Muslim Brotherhood.
"The new disappearances are evidence of the UAE's
increasingly repressive behaviour," said Joe Stork, deputy
Middle East and North Africa director at HRW.
The UAE, a U.S. ally in its fight against militants in Syria
and Iraq, has cracked down on Islamists, accusing members of the
local Islah group of plotting to seize power and last year
jailing 69 of them after a trial that was condemned by human
rights organisations.
U.S. officials have said the UAE and Egypt bombed positions
held by Islamist fighters in the Libyan capital of Tripoli in
August. Libyan Prime Minister Abdullah al-Thinni denied this.
"These individuals have been detained in relation to
financing extremism and terrorism and facilitating the transfer
of fighting equipment," a source familiar with legal proceedings
in the UAE said.
He said they were being questioned and then would be charged
and put on trial.
HRW quoted relatives of two of the detained Libyans,
brothers Mohamed and Salim Elaradi, who have lived in the UAE
since the 1990s, as saying that neither man had made any contact
with their families since security forces detained them on Aug.
28.
"The family members said that the authorities refuse to
acknowledge that the men are in custody or divulge their
whereabouts," it said.
The pair are brothers of Abdulrazag Elaradi, a member of the
Muslim Brotherhood-affiliated Justice and Construction Party in
Libya, but their families say they have no political
affiliations, HRW said.
HRW said the Libyan ambassador had confirmed the detention
of the two and two other brothers, Kamal and Mohamed Kamal
Eldarat.
HRW said it had also contacted relatives of another three of
the 10 Libyans it says have been detained in the UAE since the
last week of August, all of them businessmen.
During a visit to Abu Dhabi last month, Thinni said that the
UAE had arrested seven Libyan nationals.
The six detained Emiratis were taken into custody on Sept.
22 in the town of Khor Fhakkan in the Emirate of Sharjah, HRW
said, quoting a source close to one of their families. HRW said
the detained Emiratis included a 17-year-old youth identified as
Omar Ibrahim Mahmood.
