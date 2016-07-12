LONDON, July 12 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Mass
killings, forced evictions and conflicts over land put
indigenous and minority groups at risk of being eradicated from
their ancestral lands, a human rights group said on Tuesday.
From Ethiopia, China and Iraq, the combination of armed
conflicts and land dispossession has led to the persecution of
minority groups and the erosion of cultural heritage, according
to a report by the Minority Rights Group (MRG).
Carl Soderbergh, MRG director of policy and communications,
said while discrimination against ethnic or religious minorities
is not new, the level of targeted abuse is getting worse.
"The conflict that's happening in Syria and Iraq right now
is leading to the massive displacement of smaller and very
ancient religious minorities like the Yazidis and the Sabean
Mandeans," said Soderbergh, lead author of the 'State of the
World's Minorities and Indigenous Peoples 2016' report.
"They are essentially at risk of being totally eradicated in
their traditional areas of origin."
Civil conflicts and sectarian tensions have engulfed Iraq
since 2003 when a U.S.-led coalition toppled Saddam Hussein. In
2014, Islamic State militants declared a caliphate after
capturing swathes of Iraq and Syria.
Minorities including the Yazidi, Turkmen, Shabak, Christians
and Kaka'i have been disproportionately affected by the recent
violence in Iraq.
According to U.N. officials, Islamic State, also referred to
as ISIS, has shown particular cruelty to the Yazidis, whom they
regard as devil-worshippers, killing, capturing and enslaving
thousands.
The persecution of Yazidis was recognised as genocide by the
United Nations in June.
"It is getting worse. Whether it's armed groups like ISIS or
(Nigerian Islamist group) Boko Haram or it's governments,
there's this targeting of heritage that we're seeing, which is
extremely worrisome," Soderbergh said.
He said many minorities and indigenous peoples also face
forced resettlement or evictions from their ancestral lands to
make way for large-scale infrastructure or agricultural
businesses, which further threatens their cultural heritage and
identity.
For example, in parts of East Africa, governments are
pushing for pastoralist communities to switch to settled farming
with supporters saying such a move will create better food
security, curb conflict between herders and farmers and free up
land.
But Maasai herdsmen say the privatisation and subdivision of
their ancestral lands threatens ancient pastoralist practices,
endangering livestock on which they depend and eroding communal
rights to land and natural resources.
"Once a community is removed from the land, they really
struggle to maintain their cultures and convey their cultures
to the next generation," Soderbergh said.
By 2115, it is estimated that at least half of the
approximately 7,000 indigenous languages worldwide will die out,
the report said.
Although some governments see these groups as a threat to
the state, Soderbergh said minorities and indigenous peoples
must be included in decisions that affect their communities.
(Reporting by Lin Taylor @linnytayls, Editing by Katie Nguyen.;
Please credit the Thomson Reuters Foundation, the charitable arm
of Thomson Reuters that covers humanitarian issues, conflicts,
global land and property rights, modern slavery and human
trafficking, women's rights, and climate change. Visit news.trust.org
to see more stories)