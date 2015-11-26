LONDON, Nov 26 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - At first
glance a foreign domestic worker in Hong Kong, a Rohingya
migrant toiling on a fishing boat, a sex worker walking the
streets of Mumbai and a child labourer cutting bamboo in a
plantation in the Philippines have nothing in common.
But all four could be slaves, trafficked and exploited by
criminals and employers profiting from the world's fastest
growing illicit industry, estimated by the International Labour
Organization (ILO) to be worth $150 billion a year.
In the 15 years since a global treaty to combat human
trafficking was adopted, modern slavery has gradually taken over
as a catch-all term to describe human trafficking, forced
labour, debt bondage, forced marriage and other slave-like
exploitation.
The term has helped to ignite outrage among the public, but
some experts argue the rebranding of human trafficking as modern
slavery over-simplifies the complex reasons why millions have
been forced to work in brothels, farms, fisheries, factories and
homes.
"By applying the modern slavery label to all these abuses,
it's easy to pitch it as a problem of good and bad, of innocent
victims and evil perpetrators," said Janie Chuang, a professor
at the American University Washington College of Law.
There is no globally agreed definition of modern slavery.
Not all children who are exposed to hazardous work are slaves,
and not all workers who are paid unfairly are forced labourers,
yet both are often referred to as victims of modern slavery.
LACK OF COORDINATION
Legally sound definitions are crucial to improving
coordination of national, regional and international efforts to
stamp out slavery, experts say.
They also help efforts to collect better data on the number
of slaves, a hotly debated issue as estimates range from 21
million to 36 million, depending on the methodology of surveys.
The Walk Free Foundation, creator of the Global Slavery
Index, which puts the number of slaves at 36 million, said it
took a strategic decision to use the term modern slavery rather
than human trafficking.
"For an everyday audience it tends to be pretty well
understood whereas with other concepts you need to give a lot
more context," said Fiona David, a lawyer and director of global
research at the Australian foundation.
"It meant we could work with as many organisations as
possible, while also recognising the legal concepts behind human
trafficking, forced labour, slavery or slavery-like practices,"
said David.
RISK OF "EXPLOITATION CREEP"
Chuang argues that modern slavery is a term without a legal
base, and that its inflationary use undermines prosecutions and
trafficked persons' rights to remedy and assistance.
She noted cases in the United States where the use of
slavery images by defence lawyers in trafficking prosecutions
had raised jurors' expectations of the harm done to victims.
"People will expect that to be a victim of modern slavery
you will have been chained and beaten and as a result the less
violent abuses are likely to trigger less empathy," said Chuang.
Another risk of such "exploitation creep", as Chuang puts
it, is that the reasons for modern slavery are neither
recognised nor rectified in a structured manner.
"It's a useful distraction for those who would rather not
look at the structural reasons behind these issues," she said.
While researchers agree growing inequality in global labour
markets has created a fertile ground for human trafficking and
exploitation of migrants, there is little evidence of concrete
coordinated steps being taken to address the issue.
"The critical issues of migration, citizenship and border
control are all closely connected to trafficking and forced
labour but not many nations are willing to think about it in
that way," said Marie Segrave, a criminologist at Monash
University in Melbourne, Australia.
David said the Walk Free Foundation tried to address the
complex reasons for modern slavery by including 37 indicators
such as discrimination against immigrants, income inequality and
access to financial services in its index.
"A stronger evidence base is a critical part of the way
forward," she said.
MEASURING CHANGE
In the Asia-Pacific region, which has the largest number of
forced labourers in the world at 11.7 million, forced labour and
trafficking are closely linked to migration of people in search
of better lives.
"It's acknowledged that this is a problem but there is not
enough cooperation and so many different concepts now of what
constitutes modern slavery," said Marja Paavilainen, a chief
technical adviser at the ILO in Bangkok.
The ILO is leading efforts to create decent work conditions
to reduce migrants' vulnerability to being trafficked and
getting trapped in jobs where they are abused.
Clear definitions are also necessary to measure changes in
the number of modern slaves, as the ILO found in its efforts to
monitor child labour.
It took ILO member states, workers' and employers'
organisations more than two years to settle on a definition of
child labour when they negotiated a new convention to eliminate
the worst forms of child labour, passed in 1999.
The convention, ratified by 180 countries, distinguishes
between children who are held in slavery, debt bondage, serfdom,
are trafficked or subjected to forced labour and those in
hazardous work.
An ILO estimate in 2013 found that child labour had
decreased by a third to 168 million over 12 years.
"By agreeing that not all child labour is modern slavery we
have been able to track this issue much more effectively. It's a
good example why definitions matter," said Paavilainen.
Experts said the inclusion of a modern slavery target in new
U.N. development goals agreed in September was also a step
forward by calling for effective measures to eradicate forced
labour and to end modern slavery and human trafficking.
The target also calls for the prohibition and elimination of
the worst forms of child labour, including the recruitment and
use of child soldiers.
