* CIA's rendition, secret detention programme under fire
* U.N. envoy voices concern at lack of U.S. prosecutions
* Urges 5 host countries of "black sites" to probe abuses
* Calls on Britain to publish findings on its own role
By Stephanie Nebehay
GENEVA, March 4 A United Nations investigator
called on the United States on Monday to publish its findings on
the CIA's Bush-era programme of rendition and secret detention
of terrorism suspects.
Ben Emmerson, U.N. special rapporteur on the promotion and
protection of human rights while countering terrorism, voiced
concern that while President Barack Obama's administration has
rejected Central Intelligence Agency practices conducted under
his predecessor George W. Bush, there have been no prosecutions.
"Despite this clear repudiation of the unlawful actions
carried out by the Bush-era CIA, many of the facts remain
classified, and no public official has so far been brought to
justice in the United States," Emmerson said in a report to the
U.N. Human Rights Council, which he will address on Tuesday.
Emmerson, an international lawyer from Britain, has served
since August 2011 in the independent post set up by the U.N.
Human Rights Council in 2005 to probe human rights violations
committed during counter-terrorism operations worldwide.
The "war on terror" waged by Bush after al Qaeda attacks on
the United States on Sept. 11, 2001 led to "gross or systematic"
violations involving secret prisons for Islamic militant
suspects, clandestine transfers and torture, Emmerson said.
Under Obama, U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder said that the
Department of Justice would not prosecute any official who acted
in good faith and within the scope of legal guidance given by
its Office of Legal Counsel in the Bush era on interrogation.
But Emmerson said that using a "superior orders defence" and
invoking secrecy on national security grounds was "perpetuating
impunity for the public officials implicated in these crimes".
A U.S. Senate select committee on intelligence, chaired by
Democratic Senator Dianne Feinstein of California, investigated
the CIA secret detention and interrogation programme, including
use of "waterboarding", which simulates drowning.
Bush, who authorised the CIA's secret prisons overseas, said
in his memoirs he had ordered the use of "waterboarding", which
rights experts consider a form of torture banned by
international law.
Emmerson said that the Senate panel was believed to have had
unrestricted access to classified information for its
comprehensive review, completed in December 2011.
He urged the U.S. government "to publish without delay, and
to the fullest extent possible" the Senate report, except for
any information strictly necessary to protect legitimate
national security interests or the safety of people identified
in it.
"BLACK SITES"
"There is now credible evidence to show that CIA 'black
sites' were located on the territory of Lithuania, Morocco,
Poland, Romania and Thailand, and that the officials of at least
49 other States allowed their airspace or airports to be used
for rendition flights," Emmerson said, referring to clandestine
sites where suspects were taken for detention without any
extradition procedures, charges laid or access to a lawyer.
He urged those five states to conduct "effective independent
judicial or quasi-judicial inquiries" into the allegations.
Any public officials who may have authorised or helped in
setting up such facilities should be held accountable, he added.
Italy is the only country to have brought any public
official to justice for such crimes, according to Emmerson.
In November 2009, the Milan criminal tribunal convicted 22
CIA agents in absentia for their role in the kidnapping of an
Egyptian Muslim cleric known as Abu Omar on a Milan street in
2003 "and his rendition to Cairo where he was detained for 14
months and repeatedly tortured", the U.N. investigator said.
Emmerson also called on Britain to publish the 2012 interim
report of the Gibson Inquiry set up two years earlier to probe
whether its security or intelligence agents were involved in any
mistreatment or rendition of detainees held by other countries.
In January he announced he would investigate the use of
unmanned drones in counter-terrorism operations, after criticism
of the number of innocent civilians killed.
Emmerson's non-binding report has only moral authority, but
it will add pressure on the Obama administration not to allow
what he called a "blanket of official impunity" to descend.
(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Alistair Lyon)