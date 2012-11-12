UNITED NATIONS The United States succeeded on Monday in its bid for re-election to the 47-nation U.N. Human Rights Council for a three-year term in the United Nations' Geneva-based rights watchdog.

The 193-nation U.N. General Assembly also elected 17 other countries for terms beginning in January. The United States won the most votes of the regional group "Western Europe and Others," followed by Germany and Ireland.

(Reporting By Louis Charbonneau; Editing by Doina Chiacu)