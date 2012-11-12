THE REUTERS GRAPHIC - The Battle for Marawi in the Philippines
Nearly 180 people have died in fighting between Philippine forces and Islamic State-linked groups, led by the Maute group, since they seized the southern city of Marawi on May 23.
UNITED NATIONS The United States succeeded on Monday in its bid for re-election to the 47-nation U.N. Human Rights Council for a three-year term in the United Nations' Geneva-based rights watchdog.
The 193-nation U.N. General Assembly also elected 17 other countries for terms beginning in January. The United States won the most votes of the regional group "Western Europe and Others," followed by Germany and Ireland.
(Reporting By Louis Charbonneau; Editing by Doina Chiacu)
KABUL A series of blasts in Kabul on Saturday killed at least 12 people at a funeral for one of the victims of clashes between police and protesters a day before, continuing a wave of violence in the capital since this week's mass truck bomb.