HOUSTON Nov 10 Pioneer Natural Resources
will not add any new oil rigs in 2015 and is mulling the
timing of its previously announced 2016 rig expansion program,
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Scott Sheffield said on
Tuesday.
The company had planned to add two rigs per month from July
2015 through the end of the year in the Permian Basin, but has
stopped after adding just eight rigs. Pioneer had also planned
to add six rigs in the Permian and two rigs in the Eagle Ford in
the first quarter of 2016, but now says it is reconsidering the
timing of those projects.
Sheffield attributed the slowing of rig additions to
efficiency gains.
Going forward, he said the company would focus more heavily
on its assets in the Permian Basin, calling it the "the only
place to grow oil long-term in this country."
"I wouldn't be surprised if in five years the Eagle Ford is
not a part of this company," Sheffield said.
