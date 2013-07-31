UPDATE 3-Hyundai, Kia plan major car recall in U.S. and S.Korea over engine issue
* Could cost Hyundai, Kia as much as $220 mln each -analyst (Add details, analyst comments)
LONDON, July 31 Barbadian singer Rihanna on Wednesday won a legal case against British fashion chain Topshop over the use of her image on T-shirts it sold without her approval.
High Court Judge Birss ruled in Rihanna's favour following a four-day hearing earlier this month.
In March last year Topshop, which is owned by billionaire Philip Green's Arcadia Group, started selling a T-shirt with an image of Rihanna on it.
The image was a photograph taken by an independent photographer in Northern Ireland while Rihanna was filming a music video. Topshop had a licence from the photographer but no licence from Rihanna.
In his judgement Birss said "a substantial number" of purchasers were likely to be deceived into buying the T-shirt because of a false belief that it has been authorised by Rihanna.
"I find that Topshop's sale of this Rihanna T-shirt without her approval was an act of passing off. I find for the claimants," he said.
Topshop was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Paul Sandle)
HERZOGENAURACH, Germany/NEW YORK, April 7 Adidas launched a new sneaker on Friday with a 3D-printed sole that it plans to mass-produce next year, part of a broader push by the German sportswear firm to react faster to changing fashions and create more customised products.
WASHINGTON, April 6 The chairman of the U.S. Federal Communications Commission is moving quickly to replace the Obama administration's landmark net neutrality rules and wants internet service providers to voluntarily agree to maintain an open internet, three sources briefed on the meeting said Thursday.