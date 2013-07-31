* Judge rules in singer's favour over T-shirt image
* Damages not determined
* Topshop "surprised and disappointed" at judgment
* Topshop to seek permission to appeal
(Adds Topshop will seek permission to appeal)
LONDON, July 31 Barbadian singer Rihanna on
Wednesday won a legal case against British fashion chain Topshop
over the use of her image on a T-shirt it sold without her
approval.
High Court Judge Birss ruled in Rihanna's favour following a
four-day hearing earlier this month.
In March last year Topshop, which is owned by billionaire
Philip Green's Arcadia Group, started selling a T-shirt with an
image of Rihanna on it.
The image was a photograph taken by a freelance photographer
in Northern Ireland while Rihanna was filming a music video.
Topshop had a licence from the photographer but no licence from
Rihanna.
Rihanna, who has a direct endorsement relationship with
fashion chain River Island, took the case against Topshop under
her full name of Robyn Rihanna Fenty.
In his judgment Birss said "a substantial number" of
shoppers were likely to be deceived into buying the T-shirt
because of a false belief that it had been authorised by
Rihanna.
"I find that Topshop's sale of this Rihanna T-shirt without
her approval was an act of passing off. I find for the
claimants," he said.
Damages were not determined.
Topshop said it was "surprised and disappointed" by the
judgment and would seek permission to appeal.
"We robustly dispute the Judge's conclusion," it said,
adding: "There was no evidence of consumer confusion to support
the Judge's conclusion."
Lawyers said the ruling may have set a significant
precedent.
"The Judge was at pains to make it clear that not every
T-shirt with a famous face on it will fall foul of the law, but
when an artist has a lot to lose, they have every incentive to
sue," said Sarah Byrt, intellectual property partner at law firm
Mayer Brown.
(Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Kate Holton and David
Evans)