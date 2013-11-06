(Adds Riksbank Governor Ingves, analyst comment)
By Simon Johnson
STOCKHOLM Nov 6 The majority of Sweden's
central bank rate-setting board look set to remain focused on
the threat to the economy from household debt levels for some
time to come, minutes of the Riksbank's latest meeting showed on
Wednesday.
Household debt levels - at around 170 percent of disposable
income - are among the highest in Europe and many policy makers
are worried that if real estate prices were to decline rapidly
it would have serious consequences for the economy.
"The Riksbank should not contribute to an unsustainable
expansion of credit and a build-up of household debt that risk
setting the scene for financial instability and macroeconomic
disruptions in the longer term," Governor Stefan Ingves said in
the minutes of the October meeting.
Sweden's economy started the year slowly, actually
contracting in the second quarter.
Keeping rates on hold at 1.00 percent at its last meeting in
October, the Riksbank cut its forecasts for growth this year and
next, slightly increased the probability it could cut rates in
the months ahead and marginally pushed back its forecast for
when it will start hiking rates.
Two central bankers called for lower interest rates, arguing
inflation is well-below the Riksbank's 2 percent target. The
minutes showed both also calling attention to how a growing
interest rate gap between Sweden and other economies might
affect an already strong currency.
However, the majority of the Riksbank board spies a
recovery. Consumer and manufacturing barometers bounced up in
October and hopes are high for a strong end to the year.
These policy makers, unlike the dovish minority, have also
fretted that household debt levels present a serious risk to
financial stability and SEB economist Olle Holmgren said the
minutes showed that division contined to hold sway.
"The majority is very unwilling to change their position
while they also feel under pressure not to hike rates early," he
said.
The government has introduced tighter capital requirements
for banks, a loan-to-value cap for borrowers and has given the
Financial Supervisory Authority the task of taking further
meausures to cool the housing market.
Central bankers said these new measures would affect
monetary policy, but that it was too early to say how.
That means the majority of the six-member rate-setting board
is unlikely to relax their vigilance on household debts or their
reluctance to ease policy in the near future.
"Mr Ingves reached the conclusion that until these measures
are in place and are deemed to have started to have an effect,
the repo rate will have to be higher than it would otherwise,"
the minutes said.
(Additional reporting by Niklas Pollard, Mia Shanley, Johan
Sennero, Daniel Dickson; editing by Niklas Pollard)