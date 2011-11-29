STOCKHOLM Nov 29 Sweden's central bank said on Tuesday the country's banks are well capitalised, but said that Basel III rules on liquidity should be introduced by the start of 2013.

The Riksbank said in its twice-yearly financial stability report that the financial services watchdog should mandate Basel III liquidity rules by the start of 2013 and also said that banks should improve their liquidity reporting.

Last week, the Riksbank, the government and the country's financial services watchdog announced plans to tighten capital requirements, pushing the level of buffers that Swedish banks have to hold to above the global standard over the next couple of years.

Sweden's four main banks are Nordea, the region's biggest by market capitalisation, Handelsbanken, SEB and Swedbank.