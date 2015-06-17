STOCKHOLM, June 17 Economic activity in Sweden is continuing to strengthen in a stable manner and a weaker crown currency has led to increased profitability in the manufacturing industry, the Riksbank said on Wednesday.

"The Business Survey indicates that economic activity has strengthened somewhat since January and that it is continuing to strengthen," the Riksbank wrote in a companies survey published three times a year.

However, the central bank said the picture was mixed.

Companies active on the domestic market, such as those in the construction, retail and service industries, had a brighter view of the economic situation than before, while the manufacturing industry was somewhat more negative.

"Although export companies benefit from the krona weakening, global economic activity is not perceived to be accelerating properly and demand is thus lower than expected," the bank said.

In a bid to stave off stubbornly low inflation the central bank has cut interest rates twice this year to a record low of -0.25 percent. (Reporting by Johan Ahlander; editing by Niklas Pollard)