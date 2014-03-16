STOCKHOLM, March 16 Two Swedish central bank
officials have rejected criticism the Riksbank has not paid
enough attention to its inflation target, arguing that its focus
on high house prices and household debt is part of the same
balancing act.
Writing in Swedish daily Dagens Nyheter on Sunday, deputy
governors Per Jansson and Cecilia Skingsley acknowledged the
bank's concerns about a house price bubble had contributed to
keeping rates at a higher level than would otherwise have been
the case.
But, they added: "It is obvious that it is part of the
Riksbank's mandate to try to reduce the risk of a development
where demand and production are developing very weakly and
inflation is likely to be very low."
Underlying inflation has been below the Riksbank's 2 percent
target for three years and is expected to stay low for quite
some time. As a result, Sweden's central bank is expected to
keep its key repo rate on hold at 0.75 percent all this year, a
Reuters poll of 22 analysts showed on Thursday. The Riksbank's
next interest rate decision will be on April 9.
Jansson and Skingsley said there would be less need for
monetary policy to manage the risks of debt and house prices if
Sweden's new financial stability measures work. Sweden's
Financial Supervisory Authority has introduced a cap on mortgage
borrowing - 85 percent of purchase price - and also plans to
increase the amount of capital banks need to cover lending risk.
"We now need to focus on the short-term inflation," they
said.
The Riksbank got some breathing room in February when
inflation came in closer to its forecast, after a substantially
lower outcome than both the Riksbank and analysts had expected
in January.
In the minutes from the Riksbank's most recent rate-setting
meeting, Jansson said bringing inflation closer to the two
percent target would be the top priority in his monetary policy
considerations in the year ahead.
(Reporting by Sven Nordenstam and Daniel Dickson; Editing by
Sophie Walker)