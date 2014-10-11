MUMBAI Oct 11 Indian energy conglomerate
Reliance Industries Ltd said two of chairman Mukesh
Ambani's children had been appointed to the boards of the
company's telecoms and retail businesses.
Reliance, controlled by India's richest man, operates the
world's biggest refinery complex in western India and is the
country's third most valuable company with a market valuation of
about $51 billion.
It has been expanding into consumer-focused services like
retail and telecommunications and is in the middle of its
largest ever capital investment plan - a three-year, $30 billion
investment cycle ending March 2016.
The appointment of twins Isha and Akash Ambani was approved
by the boards of Reliance Jio Infocomm and Reliance Retail
Ventures Ltd on Saturday, the company said in a statement.
The company's retail unit has turned around after seven
years of losses and is now the biggest retail chain in the
country, while the 4G telecoms venture, Reliance Jio, is
expected to launch commercial services next year.
