Reliance Industries KG-D6's facility located in Andhra Pradesh is pictured in this undated handout photo. REUTERS/Reliance Industries/Handout

Reliance Industries KG-D6's floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel is seen off the Bay of Bengal in this undated handout photo. REUTERS/Reliance Industries/Handout

Reuters Market Eye - Reliance Industries(RELI.NS) falls 2.08 percent after its share prices rose above the maximum buyback price of 870 rupees per share for the first time since the offering was announced on January 20.

Reliance has surged in the recent sessions, riding a rally in cyclical stocks on the back of India's reform measures and the Fed's QE3.

The gains have allowed Reliance to regain its status as the BSE Sensex's biggest market cap from Tata Consultancy Services (TCS.NS).

Reliance has bought back a cumulative 39 million of its own shares as of September 11, as per BSE data.

The board of the energy conglomerate approved a buyback of up to 120 million shares, for an aggregate amount not to exceed 104.40 billion rupees.