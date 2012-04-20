Tata Motors reaches wage deal with Sanand plant union
Tata Motors Ltd reached a long-term wage settlement with workers at Sanand plant in Gujarat.
Energy major Reliance Industries, controlled by billionaire Mukesh Ambani, is expected to report its second successive drop in quarterly profit, as refining margins are seen slipping to around $6 a barrel from $6.8 in the December quarter, and as gas output from its offshore fields slows further.
State-run Oil and Natural Gas Corp, the country's biggest oil producer, is likely to post a 28 percent rise in March quarter net profit, but a higher share of subsidy burden due to government-set fuel prices is expected to take the shine off gains from higher crude oil prices.
(Reporting by Prashant Mehra in MUMBAI; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)
Tata Motors Ltd reached a long-term wage settlement with workers at Sanand plant in Gujarat.
MUMBAI State Bank of India said on Friday it may not need to tap equity markets for at least another year as its capital ratios will strengthen in the wake of this week's $2.3 billion share sale.