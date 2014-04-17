A man walks past the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

Reuters Market Eye - Foreign flows and January-March earnings will continue to set direction for markets, as India's five-week long election continues, including voting in Mumbai scheduled for April 24.

Overseas investors sold Indian shares worth 446.9 million rupees ($7.4 million) on Wednesday, provisional exchange data shows, marking their third consecutive session of outflows.

The markets will take opening cues from index heavyweight Reliance Industries (RELI.NS) earnings, scheduled for Friday.

Indian markets are closed on Friday for Good Friday and next Thursday for voting.

KEY EVENTS/FACTORS TO WATCH

Fri: Reliance Industries earnings

Mon: Results of Hindustan Zinc (HZNC.NS)

Tues: HDFC Bank (HDBK.NS) earnings

Wed: Cairn India (CAIL.NS), Yes Bank (YESB.NS), UltraTech Cement (ULTC.NS) results

Thurs: Ambuja Cements (ABUJ.NS), ACC Ltd (ACC.NS), Axis Bank (AXBK.NS) earnings; Japan's CPI data; U.S. durable goods orders

Fri: Siemens (SIEM.NS), Maruti Suzuki India (MRTI.NS), ICICI Bank (ICBK.NS), IDFC (IDFC.NS) earnings.

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)