NEW YORK Nov 23 Big-box electronics retailer
Best Buy (BBY.N) has no regrets about stocking Research In
Motion's RIM.TO PlayBook tablet, despite the product's poor
reception and subsequent sharp discounting.
The BlackBerry maker relied heavily on retailers like Best
Buy and Office Depot ODP.N to sell its response to Apple's
(AAPL.O) iPad, but it has barely dented Apple's dominance of
the tablet market.
"We don't regret trying any new product that our vendors
bring into the marketplace," Best Buy's president for the
Americas, Mike Vitelli, told Reuters in an interview on
Wednesday.
The PlayBook hit North American shelves in April before a
global launch in July, but sales have lagged in part because
the tablet still does not offer long-promised core BlackBerry
functions such as corporate email and calendar, and boasts only
a small fraction of the consumer-friendly apps available on the
iPad.
This week, RIM slashed $300 from the price of most PlayBook
models in North America ahead of U.S. Thanksgiving and the
Christmas shopping season. The move should boost sales at the
expense of RIM's operating margins.
The regular price of the 7-inch PlayBook matched the
10-inch iPad with equivalent storage and connectivity.
"When a product is less successful, you do what you need to
do, and you move to the next thing," Vitelli said. "That kind
of quick reaction by the suppliers, whether it is BlackBerry or
HP with their product, I actually think that is good for
consumers too."
Hewlett-Packard (HPQ.N) slashed the price of its TouchPad
tablet to $99 in August after just six weeks on store shelves,
prompting frenzied demand that prompted the company to
reconsider its planned abandonment of the tablet.
RIM says it has shipped 700,000 PlayBooks since its launch,
a figure dwarfed by the millions of iPads Apple sells each
quarter. The Canadian company has since had to defend itself
against claims it would abandon the tablet market altogether.
Best Buy and other retailers started cutting prices for the
PlayBook by as much as $150 in September in what analysts said
was a bid to get rid of rising inventory.
(Reporting by Dhanya Skariachan in New York, writing by
Alastair Sharp in Toronto; editing by Rob Wilson)