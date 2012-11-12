Nov 12 Research In Motion Ltd
said on Monday that it planned to introduce its long-delayed
BlackBerry 10 platform and devices on Jan. 30.
The Waterloo, Ontario-based company, a one-time pioneer in
the smartphone industry, is betting its future on the success of
the new line of smartphones, powered by its new BlackBerry 10
operating system.
RIM has struggled over the last two years, as its existing
lineup of devices has lost ground to snazzier and faster
smartphones like Apple Inc's iPhone and Samsung
Electronics' Galaxy line.
RIM said the launch event would take place simultaneously in
multiple countries and that the company would introduce the
first two BlackBerry 10 smartphones as well as the BlackBerry 10
platform.