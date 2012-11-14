TORONTO Nov 14 A new line of BlackBerry 10
devices will provide Research In Motion with a
framework for growth over the next decade, and the smartphone
maker is well on the way to meeting its cost-cutting promises
ahead of the January launch, Chief Executive Thorsten Heins said
on Wednesday.
Speaking in an interview with Reuters, Heins said RIM had
identified $800 million of the $1 billion of savings it promised
for the financial year ending in early March, and was confident
of finding the rest as it gets ready to launch the new phones.
RIM, based in Waterloo, Ontario, is betting the new
smartphones will help it claw back the market share it has lost
to the likes of Apple Inc's iPhone and devices powered
by Google's Android operating system.
"The message to our shareholders is that we understand this
is and has been a difficult time for them and for us. But with
the development of the BlackBerry 10 platform we are truly
convinced that we will create long-term value for RIM's
shareholders and investors."
(Reporting by Euan Rocha and Janet Guttsman; Editing by Frank
McGurty)