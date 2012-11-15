* RIM aims to have about 100,000 apps on BB10 at launch
* Looking to offer top 200 to 400 apps from every region
* CEO says is getting very encouraging feedback on BB10
By Euan Rocha
WATERLOO, Ontario, Nov 15 Research In Motion
is pushing for app quality, not quantity, with
its make-or-break BlackBerry 10 devices set for launch on
January 30, and targeting applications to customers in various
regions.
RIM's projected 100,000 apps - a record for any new platform
at launch - will still be a fraction of those available on Apple
Inc or Google Inc devices.
But it is a stronger showing than RIM's PlayBook tablet
computer which was slammed at its 2011 launch for a dearth of
apps and incomplete software.
In an interview with Reuters on Wednesday, RIM Chief
Executive Thorsten Heins admitted that app libraries play a
crucial role in the success or failure of smartphones. But he
said the game is not just about numbers.
"The tactic we are deploying is by country and by region. We
are aiming to have the most important 200 to 400 apps available,
because many applications are regional and they really do have a
regional flavor," Heins said.
RIM says it aims to offer both the most popular applications
in the market, and also those most relevant to Blackberry
aficionados - people Heins described as hyper-connected
multi-taskers who need to get things done.
RIM's ultra-secure BlackBerry was once the smartphone of
choice for government and corporate elites. But rivals have
taken giant bites out of RIM's market share, especially in North
America, and the company's stock has slumped. The BlackBerry
remains popular in many emerging markets, partly for its popular
BBM messaging system.
With this in mind, RIM has hosted events with developers
across the globe.
"We've done 30 jam conferences in various cities all around
the world, to get the bucket filled with meaningful local apps
and not just a huge bunch of applications that you collect and
throw at your audience," he said. "It is a very, very targeted
approach."
Heins, who has met with customers and carriers in a series
of whirlwind global tours, came across as relaxed and confident
in the interview, in RIM's Waterloo headquarters.
Speaking rapid fire English with just a hint of an accent
from his native Germany, he acknowledged that RIM's fate may
depend on the success of BB10, but he said feedback from clients
has been very encouraging.
RIM hopes its new line of BB10 smartphones will help it claw
back market share from Apple's iPhone and devices powered by
Google's Android operating system. Developers say like what they
see, but analysts are not convinced that RIM's gamble on BB10
will succeed.
BIG NAME DRAWS
In terms of numbers, RIM's app offering will remain far
behind the Apple and Google app stores, each of which boast over
700,000 apps. But Heins said he was not worried.
"In my view it is really short-sighted to say, you have
600,000, you have 400,000 and you only have 100,000 apps, so you
are not good," he said.
"Look at how many actually get downloaded. ... BlackBerry
App World today is still the most profitable portal for
application developers - it has the highest number of paid for
downloads."
In a small dig at his rivals, he added: "We don't have 1,500
Solitaire apps. That is not what Blackberry is about."
RIM has already said it plans business focused apps from the
likes of Cisco WebEx, Box, SAP and Blackboard, as well as music
and movie apps like TuneIn, Nobex and Popcornflix and gaming
apps from developers like Gameloft, Halfbrick and Paw Print
Games.
Heins has said social networks such as LinkedIn, Foursquare,
Twitter and Facebook will all have apps for BB10 at launch. But
he declined to name any of the other big name apps that RIM will
have on board come launch day.
"Allow me to talk to you about this on January 30, otherwise
I'm losing a lot of thunder," he said.