WATERLOO Nov 13 Research In Motion
is confident that its new BlackBerry 10 devices will be
100 percent ready for the Jan. 30 launch, and available in
stores "not too long after" that, Chief Operating Officer
Kristian Tear said on Tuesday.
"We're working hard right now to make sure all the bits and
pieces and all the details are in place for the date, when the
devices will be available for consumers and enterprises," Tear
told Reuters in an interview.
Waterloo, Ontario-based RIM announced the Jan. 30 launch
date on Monday. RIM is betting that the new smartphones will
help it regain its lost luster and stem market share losses to
the likes of Apple Inc's and devices powered by
Google's Android operating system.