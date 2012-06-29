BRIEF-Nobles 2 Power Partners signs power purchase agreement with Minnesota Power
* Signed power purchase agreement with Minnesota Power to deliver 250 MW of renewable power from wind project in Southwest Minnesota
(Corrects to say BMO cut its prce target to $7 from $9)
June 29 : * BMO cuts Research In Motion price target to $7 from $9; rating market perform For a summary of rating and price target changes on U.S. companies: Reuters Eikon users, click on Reuters 3000Xtra users, double-click Reuters Station users, click .1568 For a summary of rating and price target changes on Canadian companies: Reuters Eikon users, click on Reuters 3000Xtra users, double-click Reuters Station users, click .4899 ((Bangalore Equities Newsdesk +91 80 4135 5800; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)
* Signed power purchase agreement with Minnesota Power to deliver 250 MW of renewable power from wind project in Southwest Minnesota
* Tokyo Dome's operating profit probably remained flat at more than 2 billion yen ($18.2 million) in the February-April quarter - Nikkei