TORONTO The chief executive of Research In Motion LtdRIM.TO RIMM.O apologized on Friday for a service outage that may have left up to 6 percent of BlackBerry users without access to email and other data for as long as three hours.

CEO Thorsten Heins said the Canadian smartphone company was conducting a technical analysis of the problem that hit its customers in Europe and Africa earlier in the day and would report back as soon as it concludes.

(Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Peter Galloway)