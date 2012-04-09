Bahrain to act against supporters of Qatar-linked groups
RIYADH Bahrain's minister of justice threatened legal action against any political organisation found communicating or expressing support for the people named in a new Qatar-linked blacklist.
TORONTO A man died on Sunday after being stabbed in the neck with a broken bottle at a London party hosted by BlackBerry maker Research In Motion Ltd last week, the company and police said on Sunday.
"We are deeply saddened to hear our colleague has died as a result of the attack on Tuesday 3rd April," RIM said on its UK Twitter page. "Our thoughts are with his family and those close to him and we ask for the respect of their privacy at this difficult time."
Police said the man, identified as Phillip Sherriff, 37, was fatally wounded at Pulse nightclub in central London and died Sunday morning in hospital. Ashley Charles, 25, was remanded in custody on Saturday and charged with attempted murder.
A murder investigation has been launched.
(Reporting by Alastair Sharp in Toronto; Editing by Richard Chang)
MARAWI CITY, Philippines U.S. special forces have joined the battle to crush Islamist militants holed up in a southern Philippines town, officials said on Saturday, as government forces struggled to make headway and 13 marines were killed in intense urban fighting.