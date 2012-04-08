TORONTO, April 8 A man died on Sunday after
being stabbed in the neck with a broken bottle at a London party
hosted by BlackBerry maker Research In Motion Ltd
last week, the company and police said on Sunday.
"We are deeply saddened to hear our colleague has died as a
result of the attack on Tuesday 3rd April," RIM said on its UK
Twitter page. "Our thoughts are with his family and those close
to him and we ask for the respect of their privacy at this
difficult time."
Police said the man, identified as Phillip Sherriff, 37, was
fatally wounded at Pulse nightclub in central London and died
Sunday morning in hospital. Ashley Charles, 25, was remanded in
custody on Saturday and charged with attempted murder.
A murder investigation has been launched.