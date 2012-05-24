TORONTO May 23 The head of global sales at
Research In Motion Ltd has tendered his resignation to
take on a leadership role in another industry, the BlackBerry
maker said on Wednesday.
Patrick Spence was a 14 year company veteran widely
considered a rising star for RIM. He was promoted to the global
sales role in July last year after serving as managing director
for Europe, the Middle East and Africa. His departure is
effective June 15.
RIM has seen a steady stream of departures in the past year
as its once-dominant market share has slipped amid fierce
competition from Apple Inc and phones running on Google
Inc's Android.
London-based Spence helped launch a range of BlackBerry 7
devices last year and had also worked to decentralize RIM's
sales planning so it fit better with regional sensibilities.
RIM spokeswoman Tenille Kennedy said the sales function will
report directly to Chief Executive Officer Thorsten Heins on an
interim basis before coming under the purview of Kristian Tear,
RIM's new chief operating officer, when he starts work this
summer.
The company posted a loss in its most recent quarter on the
back of a writedown on unsold inventory and a slump in phone
shipments.
RIM shares have dropped more than 80 percent from a peak of
almost $70 in February 2011, to close at $11.09 on the Nasdaq on
Wednesday.