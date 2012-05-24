* Patrick Spence is latest in string of departures
* Spence managed BlackBerry 7 launch, push to decentralize
sales
* Sales to report directly to CEO on interim basis
By Alastair Sharp
TORONTO, May 23 The head of global sales at
Research In Motion Ltd has resigned to take on a
leadership role in another industry, the BlackBerry maker said
on Wednesday.
Patrick Spence was a 14-year RIM veteran widely considered a
rising star. A spokeswoman for RIM said Spence's last day with
the company will be June 15.
Spence was promoted to the global sales role in July last
year after serving as managing director for Europe, the Middle
East and Africa.
RIM has seen a steady stream of departures in the past year
as its once-dominant market share has slipped amid fierce
competition from Apple Inc and phones running on Google
Inc's Android.
London-based Spence helped launch a range of BlackBerry 7
devices last year and had also worked to decentralize RIM's
sales planning so it fit better with regional sensibilities.
RIM spokeswoman Tenille Kennedy said the sales function will
report directly to Chief Executive Officer Thorsten Heins on an
interim basis before coming under the purview of Kristian Tear,
RIM's new chief operating officer, when he starts work this
summer. RIM did not name a replacement for Spence or say where
he was going.
Heins replaced longtime co-CEOs Mike Lazaridis and Jim
Balsillie, who stepped down in January. Other key executives
have also exited the company in the past year.
A chief operating officer, Jim Rowan, and head of software
David Yach left in March, at the same time that Balsillie left
the board. Other recent departures include Alan Brenner, a
senior vice president for the BlackBerry platform, and Alistair
Mitchell, a vice president for the BlackBerry Messenger instant
messaging product.
The head of RIM's India unit left in November, its head of
government relations left months before that, and former chief
marketing officer Keith Pardy departed more than a year ago.
RIM said this month it had replaced Pardy with wireless
veteran Frank Boulben, who has yet to start work.
In July RIM slashed 2,000 jobs, or about 11 percent of its
workforce, to cut costs as sales and profit fell.
Its developer relations and sales and marketing
teams were particularly hard hit.
The company posted a loss in its most recent quarter on the
back of a writedown on unsold inventory and a slump in phone
shipments.
RIM shares have dropped more than 80 percent from a peak of
almost $70 in February 2011, to close at $11.09 on the Nasdaq on
Wednesday.