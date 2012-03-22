TORONTO, March 22 BlackBerry maker Research In
Motion wants to hire a software developer with deep
experience building applications for Apple's iPhone and
iPad, according to a job posting on its LinkedIn page.
The posting suggests the company, struggling to maintain its
share of the smartphone market and secure a foothold in
tablets, may be interested in adapting some of its proprietary
applications for use on Apple's iOS operating system.
Tech aficionados have long speculated that RIM could make
its popular BlackBerry Messenger (BBM) instant messaging service
available on rival platforms including Android and Apple. That
would create a fresh revenue stream for RIM but would give the
BlackBerry faithful one less reason to stay loyal.
The successful candidate would "create exciting enterprise
applications for distribution on the iOS platform" and would be
"capable of architecting, designing, developing and testing
complex applications for iPhone and iPad devices."
A spokeswoman from RIM said the job posting was part of the
company's development efforts around the Blackberry Mobile
Fusion device management software, which it unveiled in
November.
That software, which is due to be released in March, will
allow businesses and governments to manage Apple and Android
devices in much the same way they can handle the BlackBerry.
The Canadian smartphone company has long struggled to match
the massive libraries of applications available on Apple
products and Google's Android platform, used
by a range of handset makers including Samsung.
A recent survey showed only 16 percent of developers were
"very interested" in creating apps for BlackBerry, while 90
percent were "very interested" in Apple and 80 percent were
"very interested" in Android.
RIM upgraded software for its poor-selling PlayBook tablet
in February, allowing the device to run Android apps. But the
same would not be feasible with Apple, given widely different
source code.