* New tools help apps interact, push content to devices
* Developers can now share their work on test devices
* RIM needs large library at launch to entice consumers
TORONTO, July 19 Research In Motion Ltd
has updated the tools it is providing for independent
developers to build applications for its twice-delayed
BlackBerry 10 platform, the company said on Thursday.
The updates will help apps interact with one another and
make use of the BlackBerry network to push notifications to
devices. RIM also opened its App World to enable developers
using a test device available sin ce Ma y to share their work
among themselves.
Building a strong library of applications for the new
BlackBerry platform is crucial to its success. RIM is struggling
to reverse years of slowing sales, delayed and disappointing
product launches and an embarrassing global outage of its prized
network.
RIM has lost much of its once-dominant smartphone market
share, squeezed between Apple Inc's hugely successful
iPhone and the slew of devices using Google Inc's
Android software.
Its existing library of apps - many of which are
incompatible with BlackBerry 10 - is far smaller than rival
offerings from Apple and Google.
Apps are small pieces of software that perform specific
tasks such as checking news or stock prices, tracking jogging
distances or finding restaurants. They can also stream content
such as music and movies.
The company last month reported a deeper-than-expected
operating loss and said it was cutting almost 10 percent of its
workforce as it delayed the BlackBerry 10 launch to the first
quarter of next year. The first devices were initially expected
early this year.
RIM has hired bankers to assess strategic options, and has
not ruled out a outright sale of the company, though i t is still
focusing on the BlackBerry 10 launch as the best way forward. It
is also considering the possibility of joint ventures and
partnerships, likely in conjunction with the shift to the new
platform.
Shares of the Waterloo, Ontario-based company gained 1
percent in morning trade on the Nasdaq. They have lost roughly
90 percent of their value since a peak around $70 in February
2011.