* RIM sees program as lynchpin for transition to BB10
* Program to be introduced in a phased manner
* Short positions in RIM shares on TSX fall sharply
By Euan Rocha
TORONTO, Dec 6 Research In Motion
outlined a step-by-step program on Thursday to help its
large base of enterprise clients transition across to its soon
to be launched new BlackBerry 10 platform.
RIM is betting that the new devices, set to be launched on
Jan. 30, will revive its fortunes. But the fate of the BB10
smartphones will in a large part be decided by corporations and
government agencies the world over that are big users of RIM's
BlackBerry devices, which have long been renowned for a strong
set of security features.
The Waterloo, Ontario-based company, once a pioneer in the
smartphone arena, has ceded market share to Apple Inc's
iPhone and devices powered by Google's market-leading
Android operating system.
RIM promises its new devices will be faster and smoother
than previous smartphones, and will have a large catalog of apps
that are crucial to the success of any new line of smartphones.
While RIM's low-end smartphones still enjoy strong sales in
emerging economies across the globe, sales of its higher-end
phones, especially in the developed world have fallen sharply.
RIM, which initially plans to launch only a high-end
touchscreen and a high-end QWERTY keyboard-based device on the
new platform, is hoping that these two BB10 devices will reverse
this trend.
The new operating system can only be used on the new
handsets.
Early adoption of BlackBerry 10 by government and corporate
clients, who have been abandoning RIM's currently aging line-up
of devices in droves, will go a long way in easing the concerns
of both RIM's clients and investors. Many fear that a lackluster
market reception to BB10 could seal RIM's fate.
BB10 READY
RIM said the BlackBerry 10 Ready Program for its enterprise
customers will be introduced in a phased approach over the next
two months.
"We will be aggressively reaching out to our customers to
make sure they are aware of this program," said Bryan Lee, who
is senior director of enterprise at RIM. "We see this as really
the lynchpin for helping our customers to transition to BB10."
The first two components of the program, which include
online training and a webcast series, are already in place. The
latter two portions that include a free trade-up of BlackBerry
Enterprise Server licenses and services around the migration to
the new platform will be available ahead of the Jan. 30 launch.
"We remain committed to our enterprise customers and want to
provide them with a head start on understanding the power of
BlackBerry 10 and preparing their existing environments for the
new mobile computing platform," said Lee.
"The BlackBerry 10 Ready Program gives customers access to a
variety of services, information, tools, and special offers to
help ease their transition to BlackBerry 10 and BlackBerry
Enterprise Service 10," he said.
Lee said he sees tremendous excitement and anticipation from
enterprise customers who want to transition to the new platform,
but he would not speculate on what percentage of the enterprise
customer base would be ready to transition to the new platform
come launch day.
RIM, last month, said BlackBerry Enterprise Server 10, which
runs the devices on corporate networks, is in beta testing with
around 20 key government agencies and corporates.
VIEWS SPLIT
So far feedback from both carriers and developers, who have
tested the new devices and platform, has been largely positive.
But views among financial analysts have been widely split, while
some analysts have recently upgraded their ratings and targets
on RIM's share price in anticipation of BB10, others have opined
that the new platform has little chance of succeeding.
TD Securities analyst Scott Penner on Wednesday raised his
price target on RIM to $12 from $9.50, but cautioned that the
company still faces significant hurdles ahead.
Despite lingering doubts RIM's stock, which is still more
than 90 percent below an all-time high of around $148 touched in
2008, has surged over the last two months as the launch date for
the new devices nears.
Shares in RIM, which fell to $6.22 in late September, closed
on Wednesday at $11.94 on the Nasdaq. Its Toronto-listed shares
have also jumped about 90 percent in the same period and closed
at C$11.84, as investors bet that pent-up demand will result in
a large number of users upgrading to BB10.
The latest TSX data also indicates that short positions in
RIM shares have fallen dramatically in the last two weeks. The
total short positions in RIM on the TSX fell to 15.2 million as
of Nov. 30, down from 20.6 million in the prior two weeks.