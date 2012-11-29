TORONTO Nov 29 Research In Motion
received a big boost on Thursday after Goldman Sachs
raised its rating on the company, sending shares of the
BlackBerry maker soaring more than 12 percent in trading before
the morning bell.
The brokerage firm is the latest to join a growing chorus of
analysts to turn more positive on RIM's prospects ahead of the
launch of its make-or-break new line of devices that will vie
against Apple's iPhone and Android-based smartphones.
Goldman raised its rating on RIM to "buy" from "neutral,"
while also lifting its price target on RIM's shares to $16 from
$9. The announcement sent RIM's shares up 12.2 percent to $12.45
in premarket trading in the United States.
RIM, a one-time smartphone pioneer, hopes its new BlackBerry
10 devices will rescue it from a prolonged slump and help win
back market share it had ceded to rivals such as Apple and
Samsung Electronics.
"We are upgrading Research in Motion to Buy from Neutral, as
we see a positive risk/reward heading into its BlackBerry 10
launch on January 30," Goldman analyst Simona Jankowski said in
a note to clients.
RIM shares, which have plunged about 90 percent from a 2008
high of more than $148, have risen some 75 percent in the last
two months, as analysts have begun to turn more optimistic ahead
of the launch of the BB10 devices.
Earlier this month, Jefferies & Co analyst Peter Misek, who
has been one of RIM's biggest critics, raised his rating and
price target on the stock. And last week, National Bank analyst
Kris Thompson raised his price target on the shares, stating
that there is more money to be made in the stock ahead of the
launch of the BB10 devices.
(Reporting by Euan Rocha; Editing by Maureen Bavdek)