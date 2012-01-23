(Refiles to clarify purpose of donations in final paragraph)
By Alastair Sharp
WATERLOO, Ontario, Jan 22 Research In
Motion's Mike Lazaridis and Jim Balsillie have bowed to
investor pressure and resigned as co-CEOs, handing the top job
to an insider with four years at the struggling BlackBerry
maker.
Thorsten Heins, a former Siemens AG executive who has risen
steadily through RIM's upper management ranks since joining the
Canadian company in late 2007, took over as CEO on Saturday, RIM
said on Sunday.
The shift ends the two-decade long partnership of Lazaridis
and Balsillie atop a once-pioneering technology company that now
struggles against Apple and Google.
With RIM's share price plummeting to eight-year lows, a
flurry of speculation that RIM was up for sale has enveloped the
company in recent months. But investors have pointed to the
domineering presence of Lazaridis and Balsillie as one reason a
sale would prove difficult.
Activist investors have clamored in recent months for a new,
"transformational" leader who could revitalize RIM's product
line and resuscitate its once cutting-edge image. It remains to
be seen whether RIM has found such a leader in Heins, analysts
said.
"It's the first positive thing that they have done in
months," said Charter Equity analyst Ed Snyder, even as he
expressed caution over the choice of Heins, a longtime
lieutenant of Lazaridis and Balsillie. "My feeling is that it's
a figure-head change."
Michael Urlocker, an analyst with GMP Securities, questioned
whether Heins had the right background for the job that faces
him. "I am not sure that an engineer as new CEO really gets to
the central issues faced by RIM," he said.
Lazaridis and Balsillie also gave up their shared role as
chairman of RIM's board. Barbara Stymiest, an independent board
member who once headed the Toronto Stock Exchange, will take
over in that capacity.
The pair, who together built Lazaridis' 1985 start-up into a
global business with $20 billion in sales last year, have
weathered a storm of criticism in recent years as Apple's
iPhone and the army of devices powered by Google's
innovative Android system eclipsed their email-focused
BlackBerry.
"There comes a time in the growth of every successful
company when the founders recognize the need to pass the baton
to new leadership. Jim and I went to the board and told them
that we thought that time was now," Lazaridis said in a hastily
arranged interview at RIM's Waterloo headquarters, flanked by
Balsillie and Heins and with Stymiest joining via telephone.
DEPICTED AS ORDERLY TRANSITION
The executives were keen to paint the shuffle as an orderly
transition on a succession plan mapped out at least a year ago,
and not a retreat in the face of a plummeting share price,
shrinking U.S. market share and criticism of their products.
Both Lazaridis and Balsillie - two of RIM's three largest
shareholders with more than 5 percent each - will remain board
members, with Lazaridis keeping a particularly active role as
vice-chair and head of a newly created innovation committee.
Lazaridis said he plans to buy an additional $50 million of
RIM shares on the open market.
In the group interview announcing the change, Heins said his
most immediate concern is to sell RIM's current lineup of
BlackBerry 7 touchscreen devices, deliver on a promised software
upgrade for its PlayBook tablet computer by February, and rally
RIM's troops to launch the next-generation BlackBerry 10 phones
later this year.
"Their problems are deep-rooted, and it's going to take
time," Snyder said.
In the longer term, Heins, previously one of RIM's chief
operating officers, said he would push for more rigorous product
development and place greater emphasis on executing on the
company's marketing and development plans.
"We need to get a bit more disciplined in our own
processes," he said in a YouTube video posted by RIM. "We are a
great, innovative but sometimes we innovate too much while we
are building a product." (here)
Heins said RIM, which suffered a damaging outage of much of
its network last year, has embarked on a global search for a
chief marketing officer to improve advertising and other
communication with consumers. Consumers now account for the
majority of RIM's sales even though the BlackBerry built its
reputation as a business tool.
For RIM critics, the focus on customers may seem long
overdue. The company seemed blindsided by Apple's introduction
of the iPhone in 2007 and was also slow to launch a competitor
to the iPad. When its PlayBook tablet finally hit the market
last spring, it was not equipped with RIM's trademark email
service. The reviews were scathing, sales were anemic and the
company has been forced to offer steep discounts.
Heins said it would be wrong of RIM to focus on licensing
its software or integrated email package, a strategy that many
analysts and investors have thought the company might pursue.
Even so, the new CEO said the company would certainly be open to
discussions of that nature.
Neither Lazaridis nor Basillie detailed any future plans
outside RIM, with Lazaridis particularly eager to point out his
still-active role as a confidante to the new CEO.
Both have other interests outside of RIM. Lazaridis donated
hundreds of millions of dollars to set up an independent
theoretical physics institute and also a quantum computing
institute attached to his alma mater, the University of
Waterloo. Balsillie heads a think-tank in international
governance and long dreamed of owning a National Hockey League
franchise.
