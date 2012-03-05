* Carriers sour on paying service fee - Northern analyst
* Analyst drops RIM from "speculative buy" to "sell"
March 5 Research In Motion will
be forced to slash the fees it charges carriers for BlackBerry
service this year, an analyst said on Monday, cutting into a
pillar of the struggling smartphone company's business model.
RIM runs its own network infrastructure, enabling it to
encrypt, compress and push data to BlackBerry phones via a
cellular network. The Canadian company earned almost $1 billion
from the service last quarter, one-fifth of its total sales.
But RIM has moved too slowly to counter the threat posed by
companies allowing their employees to use their own mobile
devices for work, and carriers have soured on paying the fee,
according to Northern Securities analyst Sameet Kanade.
"We now firmly believe that RIM does not have the luxury of
time on its side," he wrote in a note to clients in which he cut
his rating on RIM stock to "sell" from "speculative buy" and
chopped his price target to $7 from $24.
RIM's make-or-break BlackBerry 10 smartphones, due out later
this year, will require a new server software component called
Mobile Fusion that also allows its core enterprise customers to
manage rival devices such as Apple's iPhone and iPad
and those using Google's Android software.
But Kanade said both traditional software companies and
carriers are introducing similar products at a lower cost.
Kanade estimates RIM gets roughly $5 a month per subscriber,
which could fall below $2 per user by February 2013. He expects
service revenue to fall 48 percent in the next two years.
Northern's parent company owns Jaguar Financial, which has
agitated for radical change at RIM including a break-up or sale.
RIM's shares fell 3.6 percent to $13.30 on Nasdaq. They have
shed 80 percent of their value since last February amid falling
U.S. market share, botched product launches and dismal earnings.
The stock was down 2.8 percent at C$13.22 on the Toronto
Stock Exchange.