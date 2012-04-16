BRIEF-Questfire Energy reports credit facility extension
* Questfire Energy Corp. announces credit facility extension to July 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, April 16 Research In Motion is considering hiring a financial adviser to weigh its strategic options, Bloomberg News said on Monday, citing three sources with knowledge of the matter.
RIM said while reporting its latest quarterly results in late March that it was considering options including partnerships, licensing deals, joint ventures or even a sale.
RIM spokeswoman Tenille Kennedy declined to comment, citing company policy.
June 9 The world's largest asset manager BlackRock Inc on Friday urged Exxon Mobil Corp to "enhance its disclosures" regarding risks related to climate change.