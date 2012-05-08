* Former Sony Mobile exec named new operations head
* LightSquared exec takes marketing chief role
* Shares up slightly at C$11.80 on TSX
By Julie Gordon and Alastair Sharp
TORONTO, May 8 Research In Motion Ltd
named a pair of w ireless industry veterans to
senior management roles on Tuesday as it prepares for the
make-or-break launch of its next-generation BlackBerry 10
smartphones later this year.
Frank Boulben, most recently in charge of marketing and
sales for U.S. telecom start-up LightSquared, takes over as
marketing chief, charged with the task of reinventing the
tarnished BlackBerry brand as RIM prepares to introduce the new
devices.
In its second appointment, RIM handed the job of chief
operating officer to Kristian Tear, a former executive vice
president at Sony Mobile Communications. His role will center on
managing the logistics of the BlackBerry 10 launch.
Tear will oversee all operational functions for handhelds
and services, including research and development, global sales,
manufacturing and supply chain management.
In the year since the marketing position has been vacant,
the BlackBerry has suffered deep market-share losses to Apple
Inc's devices and those run by Google Inc's Android system.
RIM's share price has tumbled more than 75 percent in the
past 13 months, around the time the company launched the
much-maligned PlayBook tablet. On Tuesday afternoon, the stock
was little changed at C$11.83 on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
"Frankly, RIM's marketing and messaging has been a
disaster," said Colin Gillis, a technology analyst with BGC
Partners in New York. "The company has strengths, but they have
not done a good job of bringing those out to the marketplace."
RIM's share of the global smartphone market slipped to 6.7
percent in the first quarter of 2012 from 13.6 percent a year
earlier, according to research firm IDC, and it desperately
needs a hit with the BlackBerry 10 devices.
Gillis expects Boulben to give a priority to creating a more
cohesive identity for the line, while playing up the
BlackBerry's existing strengths, such as air-tight security and
email capabilities.
But the analyst warned that a transformation won't happen
overnight. "This is a multi-year turnaround effort."
CONSUMER BACKGROUND
Boulben's background in consumer companies may prove a plus
for RIM, said Sanford Bernstein analyst Pierre Ferragu, as RIM
looks to slow the flood of non-corporate customers who have
flocked to flashier devices sold by its rivals.
"His experience at Orange and Vodafone can only do good to
RIM," he said, referring to prior roles at Vodafone Group Plc
and France Telecom SA's Orange wireless unit.
"That said, challenges are still there," he added. "We'll
see if Frank can drive enough change to give the company a
sustainable and independent future."
RIM has been without a marketing chief since March of last
year, when Keith Pardy left the company just ahead of the
PlayBook launch. Former co-CEO Jim Balsillie had taken on
responsibility for marketing before stepping down and leaving
the company's board earlier this year.
SUPPLY CHAIN ISSUES
Tear, the new operating chief, inherits what RIM critics say
are inefficiencies in its supply chain management that thwart
timely delivery of finished products, an issue Heins has
promised to address.
The new chief operating officer spent most of his career at
Sony Corp, Ericsson, or their Sony Ericsson
mobile phone joint venture.
The company at one point had three chief operating officers
- one of them was Heins until his CEO appointment in late
January. A second, Don Morrison, retired last year, and Jim
Rowan stepped down in March.
"Both hires have significant experience," said Alkesh Shah
at Evercore Partners Research in New York, pointing to Boulben's
history with networks rather than devices. "If this is a sign
that RIM may intend to open its network to other smartphone
vendors, it could be a positive."
Balsillie had planned a major strategy shift to open RIM's
proprietary network to rivals before he quit.
To be sure, with RIM facing a make-or-break product launch,
some questioned the choice of Boulben, who headed strategy at
LightSquared, which ran into regulatory hurdles after
buying a spectrum it aimed to sell wholesale.
"I don't think Mr. Boulben did a great job marketing
LightSquared," said Eric Jackson, a fund manager with Ironfire
Capital. "They couldn't do better?"
Boulben helped LightSquared forge deals with multiple
potential wholesale customers, including a multi-billion dollar
deal with Sprint Nextel Corp.
But Sprint pulled out of the deal after the U.S. telecoms
regulator said it in February it wanted to revoke LightSquared's
permission to build a network.