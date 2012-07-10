UPDATE 1-Europe's slow-moving capital markets plan gets Brexit reboot
* Steps seen to help banks offload bad loans (Adds more detail, reaction)
July 10 Research In Motion Ltd will sell one of its two corporate jets as part of an effort by the embattled smartphone maker to save $1 billion in annual costs throughout its operations, a report said on Tuesday.
The BlackBerry maker has put its nine-passenger jet up for sale, looking to fetch some $6 million to $7 million, Bloomberg News reported, citing unidentified sources with knowledge of the matter. RIM will hold on to its 14-passenger jet.
A company spokesperson was not immediately available to comment on the story.
Overall, Waterloo, Ontario-based RIM is looking to save some $1 billion in operating costs this year through efficiencies, including layoffs, as its BlackBerry smartphones loses market share and losses mount.
* Sophiris Bio announces that the first patient has been dosed in phase 2b study of topsalysin in patients with clinically significant localized prostate cancer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: