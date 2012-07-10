BRIEF-Athenahealth to acquire Praxify Technologies
* On june 8, 2017, company announced that it has entered into an agreement to acquire praxify technologies - sec filing
WATERLOO, Ontario, July 10 Research In Motion Ltd's slate of directors was re-elected at the BlackBerry maker's annual general meeting on Tuesday, Chairwoman Barbara Stymiest said.
The preliminary results showed that a significant portion of votes were withheld, including 19 percent of votes withheld for former co-CEO Mike Lazaridis. John Richardson, from whom proxy firm Glass Lewis had advised investors to withhold votes, had 30 percent of votes withheld.
* On june 8, 2017, company announced that it has entered into an agreement to acquire praxify technologies - sec filing
* Electoral law deal unravels, pushes yields lower (Updates with electoral law deal unravelling)