BRIEF-Athenahealth to acquire Praxify Technologies
* On june 8, 2017, company announced that it has entered into an agreement to acquire praxify technologies - sec filing
WATERLOO, Ontario, July 10 Research In Motion Ltd's strategic review is focused on turning around the BlackBerry maker with a streamlined product portfolio focused on the company's strengths, Chief Executive Thorsten Heins said on Tuesday.
He acknowledged that RIM will likely suffer lower average selling prices and declining service revenue this year as it pushes to sell legacy BlackBerry 7 devices that have struggled to compete with flashier iPhones from Apple Inc and Android devices using Google Inc's software.
* On june 8, 2017, company announced that it has entered into an agreement to acquire praxify technologies - sec filing
* Electoral law deal unravels, pushes yields lower (Updates with electoral law deal unravelling)