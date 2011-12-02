Mike Lazaridis, President and Co-CEO of Research In Motion, speaks during BlackBerry's DevCon at the Moscone West Center in San Francisco, California, October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach

NEW YORK BlackBerry maker Research In Motion is a Canadian jewel that "we have to support," Canadian Minister of Industry Christian Paradis told Reuters in an interview on Friday.

Paradis declined to say if the Canadian government would block any attempted foreign takeover of the company, calling it "speculation." But he did say that, "RIM is a Canadian jewel. We are always proud to see that these are products from home."

The Waterloo, Ontario-based smart phone maker said on Friday it no longer expects to meet its full-year earnings forecast because of a big charge to write down inventories on its PlayBook tablet.

"First of all what I hope for is that RIM be able to be on a path of prosperity. As for speculation (about a takeover), we'd have to see what happened and consider if the law would apply."

(Reporting By Phil Wahba; Editing by Janet Guttsman)