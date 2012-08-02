TORONTO Aug 2 Research In Motion
chose its home country to launch a PlayBook tablet with
built-in support for cellular networks, a crucial feature that
its initial models lacked.
The BlackBerry maker said on Thursday that the new tablets
will be launched in Canada next week and rolled out in coming
months in the United States, Europe, South Africa, Latin America
and the Caribbean.
The PlayBook tablet, launched more than a year ago, is
strategically important for RIM as it is the first product to
use the QNX operating system RIM will move onto a new generation
of BlackBerry phones designed to compete with sexier devices
already on the market.
But the PlayBook was widely criticized at launch for lacking
basic features such as email, and it has failed to wow consumers
despite sharply discounted pricing and a major software upgrade.